Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope praises nurses' role in fighting coronavirus

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 12-05-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 15:30 IST
Pope praises nurses' role in fighting coronavirus

Pope Francis praised the work of nurses around the world on Tuesday, saying the coronavirus crisis had shown how vital their service is, as he appealed to governments to invest more in healthcare. "Every day we witness the testimony of courage and sacrifice of healthcare workers, and nurses in particular, who, with professionalism, self-sacrifice, and a sense of responsibility and love for neighbour, assist people affected by the virus, even to the point of putting their own health at risk," Francis said in a special message for International Nurses Day.

He said the pandemic had helped the world rediscover the fundamental role of nurses in healthcare, adding that they deserve to be more fully valued and their working conditions improved. The pandemic had also brought to light healthcare deficiencies in some countries, he said.

"For this reason, I would ask leaders of nations throughout the world to invest in healthcare as the primary common good, by strengthening its systems and employing greater numbers of nurses, so as to ensure adequate care to everyone, with respect for the dignity of each person," he said. (Reporting By Philip Pullella Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Diamond League announces new calendar after London cancelled

The Diamond League announced a revamped calendar of athletics meetings after the London event on July 4-5 was canceled on Tuesday due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the first event now provisionally set for Monaco in August.The league sa...

Newborns among 13 dead in Kabul hospital attack; 24 killed in funeral bombing

Gunmen attacked a hospital in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday where the international humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders runs a maternity clinic, killing 13 people, including two newborn babies, officials said.In a sepa...

Watchdog reports record number of anti-Semitic incidents in U.S. last year

Jews in the United States suffered the largest number of anti-Semitic incidents last year since the Anti-Defamation League began collecting records 40 years ago, the racism watchdog said on Tuesday.The 2,107 anti-Semitic incidents recorded ...

`Future is uncertain but happy to be back in Chhtattisgarh'

He does not know what lies in future, but Narendra Sahu is happy because he is returning home after being stuck in Hyderabad since lockdown was imposed in March. Sahu was among migrant labourers who were ferried to Chhattisgarh by a Shramik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020