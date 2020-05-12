Left Menu
Bulgaria plans to cut taxes for virus-hit restaurants

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 12-05-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 16:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bulgaria plans to cut the value-added tax (VAT) rate on restaurants and canteens to 9% from 20% at present to help the hospitality industry as it struggles with the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Tuesday.

"We make an exception for you because the sector is closed, figuratively, following our order," Borissov said in a statement after meeting representatives of restaurant and hotel associations.

