Nurses are frontline warriors in fight against COVID-19, says Yediyurappa

Nurses are the frontline warriors in the fight against COVID-19 and their commitment towards duty is commendable, said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on World Nurses Day on Tuesday. The Chief Minister was speaking at the inauguration of Miss Florence Nightingale's bicentennial anniversary organized by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences at his home office 'Krishna'.

The Chief Minister said that the care and service provided by the nurses enhance the chances of recovery for any patient. "In spite of the stress and pressure they go through everyday, nurses render quality service in the providing healthcare. There is an enormous demand for nurses around the world. I appeal to nurses to continue to render their quality service in this fight against COVID," he said.

Speaking at the event, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the nurses are the backbone of the healthcare services and their role in the fight against corona is so large that the whole system would have gone for a toss without their services. The Minister said that the Nurses have been renamed as Nursing Officers in recognition of their service. (ANI)