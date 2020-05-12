Left Menu
COVID-19: 18-day-old boy admitted in Indore hospital

PTI | Indore | Updated: 12-05-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 22:31 IST
COVID-19: 18-day-old boy admitted in Indore hospital

An 18-day-old boy has been admitted in a hospital in Indore with novel coronavirus infection, a doctor said on Tuesday. The boy was admitted on Sunday along with his mother, said Dr Swathi Mulye, Head of Department of Paediatrics at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS).

"Mother and child are undergoing treatment and are in good condition now. The child's four-year-old brother and maternal grandparents are also COVID-19 patients," Dr Mulye told PTI. Doctor Trupti Katdare of the health department, who was part of the team that sent the newborn and his mother to the hospital, said, "Mother's Day was being celebrated all over the world when we admitted this newborn with his mother to the hospital on Sunday. It was an emotional moment for us to get the mother-child in an ambulance and send them to the hospital." Meanwhile, an official said 49 patients were discharged from four hospitals in the district on Tuesday, including a one-year-old girl and a 79-year-old man.

The number of people discharged so far in Indore stands at 988, he added. The rate of patients recovering from COVID-19 in the district was at 49 percent as on Tuesday evening.

Indore is one of the worst-hit districts in the country with 2,016 patients, 92 of whom have died of the infection..

