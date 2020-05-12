Left Menu
Development News Edition

Third COVID-19 death in Gautam Buddh Nagar, cases rise to 230

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-05-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 23:57 IST
Third COVID-19 death in Gautam Buddh Nagar, cases rise to 230

A 60-year-old coronavirus patient died due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Greater Noida, becoming the third COVID-19 fatality in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Tuesday. The man was admitted to the Sharda Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, in Greater Noida where he died on Monday night, they said.

"He expired last night (Monday) of cardiac arrest caused by acute respiratory syndrome," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. The daily COVID-19 bulletin of the district mentioned the man's death as caused due to coronavirus, with the number of people dying due to the pandemic rising up to three. Earlier on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Sharda Hospital, however, said, "The man died due to cardiac arrest and not by coronavirus, though he had tested positive for the infection." The deceased was a resident of Sector 19 in Noida and had tested positive for coronavirus on May 8, the spokesperson added. Meanwhile, six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing the tally of cases to 230.

Another six people got discharged after treatment for the novel virus and now there are 86 active cases in the district, the officer said. "Total 57 reports have been received in the last 24 hours, of which six were positive and the rest negative for COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar now stands at 230," Dohare said.

"So far, 141 of the 230 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 86 active cases in the district," he added. The recovery rate of patients is 61.30 per cent, according to the official statistics. According to officials, so far 4,251 samples have been collected for COVID-19 test in the district, while 484 people are currently under institutional quarantine.

So far, two men, aged 60 and 62, have died in Gautam Buddh Nagar due to coronavirus, as per the officials..

TRENDING

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Multilateral solutions to ease COVID-19 pandemic needed for achieving SDGs

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Verstappen tips Sainz over Ricciardo for Vettel's seat

Red Bulls Max Verstappen reckons Spaniard Carlos Sainz is more likely to replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari next year than Daniel Ricciardo. Ferrari announced on Tuesday that four times world champion Vettel would be leaving them at the en...

Adityanath hails Rs 20 lakh cr economic package announced by PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement of an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore, saying it will help labourers, farmers and industries to come out of the crisis created ...

Counterfeit masks reaching frontline health workers in US

On a day when COVID-19 cases soared, healthcare supplies were scarce and an anguished doctor warned he was being sent to war without bullets, a cargo plane landed at the Los Angeles International Airport, supposedly loaded with the ammo doc...

Special to assume starting role with Excel Esports

Mid laner Joran Special Scheffer has been elevated to a starting role on Excel Esports League of Legends Championship roster, the British organization announced Tuesday. Special, a 22-year-old Dutchman, propelled Excel Esports academy team,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020