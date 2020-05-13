Restaurants in parts of California can open for sit-down dining

Restaurants in parts of California can open for sit-down diningReuters | Sacramento | Updated: 13-05-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 01:03 IST
Restaurants in parts of California can host sit-down dining, and shopping malls throughout the state can open for curbside pickup as coronavirus restrictions ease, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday.
Offices in the state can also open with some restrictions, Newsom, a Democrat, said in his daily press briefing.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gavin Newsom
- California
- Democrat