Left Menu
Development News Edition

Los Angeles mayor hedges on plan to extend coronavirus lockdown for 3 months

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 04:00 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 04:00 IST
Los Angeles mayor hedges on plan to extend coronavirus lockdown for 3 months

The mayor of Los Angeles on Tuesday back-pedaled from his health director's assertion that stay-at-home orders in America's second-largest city would be extended at least through July, after those comments touched off a furor among beleaguered residents. The remarks by Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer, reported by the Los Angeles Times, came as other major U.S. cities and states begin to ease the sweeping restrictions imposed weeks ago in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I want to reassure people because I think there was a lot of panic suddenly when the headlines said we're all going to stay exactly as we are for three more months when that's not the case," Mayor Eric Garcetti told CNN in an interview. "I think, quite simply, she's saying that we're not going to fully reopen Los Angeles and probably anywhere in America, without any protections or any health orders in the next three months. I think we know it's going to be even longer than three months," Garcetti said.

Ferrer could not be reached by Reuters for comment on Tuesday. State health statistics show that the number of daily COVID-19 fatalities and new cases have risen in Los Angeles County since March. California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday that restaurants in parts of the state could begin allowing diners again under modified condition and that outdoor shopping malls could open for curbside pickup.

Offices in parts of the state can also open with some restrictions, Newsom, a Democrat, said in his daily press briefing. But his latest plan for restarting the world's fifth-largest economy still does not allow nail salons, tattoo parlors or gyms. "It's a mistake to over-promise what reopening means," said Newsom, who has been more cautious than some governors in reopening his state

FAUCI WARNS ON REOPENING Earlier on Tuesday, top White House infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci told Congress that lifting the sweeping coronavirus lockdowns could touch off new outbreaks of the illness, which has killed 80,000 Americans and badly damaged the U.S economy.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a U.S. Senate panel that the virus epidemic is not yet under control in areas of the nation. "I think we're going in the right direction, but the right direction does not mean we have by any means total control of this outbreak," Fauci said during the 3-1/2-hour hearing.

He urged states to follow health experts' recommendations to wait for signs, including a declining number of new infections, before reopening. "There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control and, in fact paradoxically, will set you back, not only leading to some suffering and death that could be avoided, but could even set you back on the road to try to get economic recovery," Fauci said of premature steps. The COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus has infected more than 1.3 million Americans and killed more than 80,600.

Medical researchers have been scrambling to find not only an effective vaccine but also drugs for treatment until a vaccine comes to market. In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that his state needs $61 billion in federal stimulus to help reopen its economy. He called on Congress and U.S. President Donald Trump to support legislation that would address funding gaps, a problem he stressed was dogging Republican and Democratic governors.

"This economy has been damaged through no fault of anyone," said Cuomo, a Democrat. "But to get this economy back up again and running, we are going to need an intelligent stimulus bill from Washington." New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said on Tuesday that he intended to announce some tentative moves toward reopening even though his state, by some measures, is currently the most serious coronavirus danger zone in the United States.

Restrictions currently in place allow only essential services to operate. Murphy said any changes would be incremental and determined by progress in curbing the spread of the virus. Trump, who has made the strength of the economy central to his pitch for his November re-election, has encouraged states to reopen businesses that had been deemed non-essential amid the pandemic.

Criticizing aspects of the administration's response to the pandemic, Senator Patty Murray, the senior committee Democrat, said Americans "need leadership, they need a plan, they need honesty and they need it now, before we reopen." Republican Senator Mitt Romney, who has clashed with Trump in the past, did so again on Tuesday, when he said during the hearing, "I find our testing record nothing to celebrate whatsoever."

TRENDING

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

Bagpiper plays 'Amazing Grace' on California beach to remember coronavirus victims

Every evening, as the sun is setting over the Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica, California, the mournful notes of a bagpipe playing Amazing Grace ring out across the beach. Andrew McGregor, dressed in a kilt and sporran, with a tartan face mas...

S.Korea's LG Chem sends delegation to India to probe deadly gas leak

South Koreas LG Chem said on Wednesday that it had sent a delegation to India to investigate the cause of a toxic gas leak at its chemical plant there that killed 11 people and forced 800 into hospital for treatment from poisoning.LG Chem s...

Even more to die in U.S. due to COVID-19, say researchers

A newly revised coronavirus mortality model predicts more than 147,000 Americans will die from COVID-19 by early August, up nearly 10,000 from the last projection, as restrictions for curbing the pandemic are increasingly relaxed, researche...

IMF to back Chile's request for $23.8 bln flexible credit line

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said its managing director would recommend approval of Chiles request for a two-year, 23.8 billion flexible credit line, given the Latin American countrys very strong fundamentals and track record....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020