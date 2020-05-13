Left Menu
Development News Edition

Musk, Texas governor talk about potential Tesla move to Lone Star state

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 07:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 07:14 IST
Musk, Texas governor talk about potential Tesla move to Lone Star state

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday that he spoke with Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla Inc, in recent days about a potential move of the company's electric vehicle assembly plant to the Lone Star state.

Abbott's remarks came just came three days after Musk threatened to move Tesla's headquarters and future operations to either Texas or Nevada, after officials in the California county where Tesla's only U.S. vehicle factory is located said the plant could not reopen because coronavirus lockdown measures remained in place. Abbott said during an interview with the Wichita Falls CBS affiliate that he thinks Texas is a perfect fit for Tesla . A spokesman for Abbott confirmed to Reuters the governor spoke with Musk over the weekend.

"I've had the opportunity to talk to Elon Musk and he's genuinely interested in Texas and genuinely frustrated with California," Abbott said. "We've just got to wait and see how things play out." Abbott did not provide details of the conversation. John Wittman, the governor's communications director, said there was not yet any discussion of incentives to entice Tesla away from California.

Tesla did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Musk last Thursday had told employees that limited production would restart at the Tesla factory in Fremont, after California Governor Gavin Newsom said that manufacturers in the state would be allowed to reopen under an easing of coronavirus containment measures. But officials in Alameda County, where Fremont is located, said its own lockdown measures had not been lifted and the factory could not yet reopen.

Musk on Saturday tweeted: "If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen (sp) on how Tesla is treated in the future." President Donald Trump weighed in on Tuesday, tweeting that California should let Tesla get back to work.

On Monday, Musk said production was resuming at the factory in defiance of the county order and that if anyone had to be arrested, it should be him. On Tuesday, employee parking lots that were deserted on Friday were packed with cars. Trucks could be seen driving in and out of the factory grounds. Musk is no stranger to Texas. His SpaceX spacecraft manufacturer has a launch site in the southern tip of the state near the village of Boca Chica.

Richard Cortez, the top executive in Hidalgo County just to the west of the SpaceX launch site, urged Musk in a letter to consider the area for Tesla, saying the region's heavy presence of automotive plants straddling the U.S.-Mexico border could quickly meet the electric car maker's needs. Cortez, in an interview with Reuters, underscored that manufacturing plants in his county have never been under any orders to close because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to its vehicle plant in California, Tesla has a battery plant in Sparks, Nevada, and a factory in Buffalo, New York, that produces solar panels and other energy generation and storage products.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Fauci warns: More death, econ damage if US reopens too fast

The US governments top infectious disease expert issued a blunt warning Tuesday that cities and states could turn back the clock and see more COVID-19 deaths and economic damage alike if they lift coronavirus stay-at-home orders too fast --...

Mexico signals auto industry return on eve of restart plan

Mexicos government gave the green light on Tuesday for the key automotive industry to restart production after weeks of disruption by the coronavirus pandemic, a decision that should pave the way to reopen North American supply chains. The ...

State of National Emergency lifted as NZ prepares to move to Alert Level 2

The State of National Emergency across New Zealand has been lifted and a National Transition Period is now in place as the country prepares to move to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare has announced.The State of Na...

U.S. Republicans keep congressional seat in Wisconsin election: New York Times

U.S. Republicans kept a seat representing a rural Wisconsin district in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, as state legislator Tom Tiffany defeated Democratic law school professor Tricia Zunker in a special election, the New York Times said. Wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020