Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gaming firm Razer to roll out mask vending machines in Singapore

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 13-05-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 10:27 IST
Gaming firm Razer to roll out mask vending machines in Singapore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gaming hardware maker Razer Inc plans to dispense its locally produced masks in Singapore through a network of vending machines across the city-state, where it has become compulsory to wear them in public. The company said it will initially deploy 20 machines at Frasers Property's malls and JustCo co-working centers around the business district by June 1 when Singapore is set to lift lockdown measures.

Razer, known for its gaming gear such as consoles and keyboards, is among a wave of companies that have modified or set up new factory lines to meet a surge in demand for medical products during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said it has tied up with Sunningdale Tech Ltd, a precision plastic manufacturer, to soon double its surgical mask production capacity to up to 10 million a month after setting up a manufacturing line in April in Singapore.

Singapore, which keeps a national stockpile of masks, last month made it mandatory to wear them in public and has distributed reusable masks. Authorities have been looking for new sources of supply and developing local manufacturing capabilities for masks amid global shortages for medical protective equipment.

"Razer will continue our endeavors in supporting Singapore to be self-sufficient for face masks as a nation," said Min-Liang Tan, Razer's chief executive officer. Razer will provide an initial five million masks free for citizens and residents aged 16 and over, after which they will be available for purchase.

The company will allocate the masks through its mobile wallet app, Razer Pay.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Liberty General Insurance Delivers Exemplary Customer Experience With Its Latest Version of LivMobile App

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India In a bid to offer a digitally seamless experience to its customers, Liberty General Insurance Ltd. Liberty, known for its innovative approach in product offering and customer service, has up...

COVID-19 pandemic to impact study abroad plans of over 48 pc Indian students: QS Report

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted decision of over 48 per cent Indian students who wanted to study abroad, according to a report by Quacquarelli Symonds QS, which comes out with coveted global ranking for educational institutions. The sign...

Jet Airways insolvency resolution professional seeks fresh expression of interest (EoI) for defunct airline: Document.

Jet Airways insolvency resolution professional seeks fresh expression of interest EoI for defunct airline Document....

Josh Gad boards Roland Emmerich's disaster thriller 'Moonfall'

Actor Josh Gad has been roped in to feature in filmmaker Roland Emmerichs latest disaster thriller, titled Moonfall. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is written by Emmerich, his 2012 co-writer Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020