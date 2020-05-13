UK economy shrinks 5.8% in March, most on record

UK economy shrinks 5.8% in March, most on recordReuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 11:41 IST
Britain's economy shrank by a record 5.8% in March from February as the coronavirus crisis escalated and the government ordered a shutdown of much of the country to stop the spread of the virus, official data showed on Wednesday.
In the first three months of the year, gross domestic product contracted by 2.0% from the last three months of 2019, the Office for National Statistics said.
