Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases in Indore rise to 2,107; death toll reaches 95

PTI | Indore | Updated: 13-05-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 12:14 IST
COVID-19 cases in Indore rise to 2,107; death toll reaches 95

At least 91 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore in last 24 hours, taking the total number of such cases in the worst hit district of Madhya Pradesh to 2,107, an official said on Wednesday. Besides, three more persons died of COVID-19 in the district, raising the toll to 95, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

The three victims, a 66-year-old man and two women, aged 52 and 45, succumbed to the disease at a private hospital here on Monday. They were also suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and other ailments, he said. In the last 24 hours, 91 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the district's tally from 2,016 to 2,107, he said.

So far, 988 patients have been discharged here after recovery, the official said. The outbreak of the deadly viral infection was first reported in Indore on March 24, when four persons tested positive for it, he added.

As per data analysis, the COVID-19 death rate in the district, which falls under the red zone, was 4.51 per cent on Wednesday morning. For the last 18 days, the fatality rate in the district has been below five per cent. Indore, the state's industrial hub, is one of the COVID-19 hotstpots in the country.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

New NBA China boss faces tough task after tweet row, say media

The Chinese national appointed to lead the NBA in China faces an uphill battle to restore its image and profits after last years pro-democracy row, basketball fans and state media said on Wednesday. The NBA on Tuesday named Michael Ma as Ch...

Saudi Arabia: Lockdown in days after Ramzan

Saudi Arabia says it will go into a full lockdown during the days of celebration that follow the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramzan. The Interior Ministry made the announcement early Wednesday morning, saying the lockdown would be in effec...

CRPF opens fire as vehicle jumps checkpoint in Budgam, driver killed

A man was killed when CRPF personnel opened fire on his vehicle which jumped a security checkpoint in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. At around 1045 am, a Naka party of CRPF signaled a vehicle to stop at Kawo...

Soccer-Now, where were we? Bundesliga restarts amid pandemic

The eyes of the sports world will be on Germanys Bundesliga this weekend as it becomes the first big league to restart after the COVID-19 shutdown, but little will have changed on the pitch with Bayern Munich hunting an eighth straight crow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020