Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK GDP shrinks by record 5.8% in March, harder COVID hit ahead

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 14:11 IST
UK GDP shrinks by record 5.8% in March, harder COVID hit ahead

Britain's economy shrank by a record 5.8% in March as the coronavirus crisis escalated and the government shut down much of the country, according to official data that point towards an even bigger hit to come. The monthly drop in gross domestic product was felt in almost all sectors - from the country's shuttered restaurants and bars to its building sites and factories - and was the largest since comparable records began in 1997.

"The sharp contraction in UK Q1 GDP comes as little surprise, but does clearly highlight the magnitude of the challenge facing policymakers," JP Morgan market strategist Hugh Gimber said. In the first three months of the year, GDP contracted by 2.0% from the last three months of 2019, the biggest drop since the depths of the financial crisis in late 2008, the Office for National Statistics said.

The Bank of England said last week that the contraction of the economy in the April-June period could approach 25% and lead to the largest annual decline in more than three centuries. British two-year government bond yields sank to a record low of -0.045% after the data, reinforcing expectations that the Bank of England will ramp up its record 645 billion pounds ($791 billion) of asset purchases next month.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak said Britain was now in the midst of a significant recession. "We have to support people's jobs, their incomes, livelihoods at this time, and support businesses so we can get through this period of severe disruption and emerge stronger on the other side," he said after the GDP data.

A newspaper said on Tuesday that finance ministry officials have warned Sunak the budget deficit could swell to a record 337 billion pounds this year from just 55 billion pounds forecast in March. On Tuesday, Britain's government extended a costly job support programme for another four months, though businesses will need to pick up more of the tab from August.

DELAYED LOCKDOWN The decline in first-quarter GDP was slightly smaller than economists had forecast in a Reuters poll, and less than the 3.8% slump suffered by the euro zone in the first quarter. But Britain only started its lockdown on March 23, later than many other euro zone countries.

COVID-19 has killed more than 40,000 people in the United Kingdom, the highest death toll reported in Europe so far. Economists said output appeared to have fallen around a fifth after the lockdown came into force.

Separate data from the British Retail Consortium trade body showed retail spending dropped almost a fifth in April. Barclaycard said consumer spending had dropped more than a third. Wednesday's ONS figures showed household consumption fell by 1.8% in the first quarter, the most since 2008.

The BoE said last week the economy could rebound if coronavirus restrictions are lifted, pencilling in a 15% recovery after a historic 14% fall in GDP for 2020 as a whole. But it warned recovery might be slower, especially if consumers prove cautious about returning to their normal lives, a view shared by many economists.

"The UK's economic engine will be much harder to kickstart than it was to stall," Rabobank economist Stefan Koopman said. "Talk of a V-shaped recovery feels like wishful thinking, and we expect prolonged periods of depressed growth across the majority of the economy. A flatter, U-shaped recovery is more likely," he said.

($1 = 0.8151 pounds) (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Larry King)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar eases from three-week highs ahead of Fed speech

The dollar held below a three-week high on Wednesday ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on growing speculation that the United States could introduce negative interest rates. Though some U.S. policymakers have spoke...

Netflix making film about 1999 US Women's World Cup team

Netflix has announced a feature film centering around US Womens soccer teams win at the 1999 FIFA World Cup. According to Variety, the project is based on Jere Longmans book The Girls of Summer The US Womens Soccer Team and How It Changed t...

Virus-attacking cell molecule diminishes with age, may explain severe COVID-19 cases: Study

A group of tiny molecules that attack invading viruses are diminished with age and chronic illnesses, according to a study that says this decrease may explain why older individuals are vulnerable to COVID-19. Researchers, including those fr...

China says wanton U.S. pressure will hurt investors

Wanton obstructions on U.S. investors under the pretext of national security runs counter to economic law and will end up costing the investors, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.It was responding to a report that U.S. Presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020