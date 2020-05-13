Left Menu
Use of virus-tracing apps should be voluntary - EU document

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-05-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 14:15 IST
The use of virus contact-tracing apps should be voluntary, the European Commission will say on Wednesday, as part of a package of measures aimed at lifting border restrictions and reviving the European Union's tourism and travel industries.

The apps should also be able to work across EU borders, a Commission document seen by Reuters said.

