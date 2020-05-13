Emirates plans scheduled flights from May 21 to nine cities

Emirates plans scheduled flights from May 21 to nine citiesReuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 14:58 IST
Emirates Airline from May 21 plans to operate scheduled flight services from Dubai to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
It will also offer connections in Dubai for travelers between the Britain and Australia, it said.
