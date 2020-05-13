Jammu records second coronavirus death, tally in J&K rises to 11

COVID-19 test results of the samples taken from a 72-year-old man shortly after he was declared brought dead by doctors at a hospital here on Wednesday turned out to be positive, officials said. This is the second death due to coronavirus in the Jammu region and 11th in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The man, a heart patient hailing from the Preet Nagar locality of Digiana in Jammu, was brought to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in an unconscious state and declared brought dead by the doctors, the officials said. The doctors sent his samples for COVID-19 testing and the results were positive, they added.

The officials said the efforts to locate all the contacts of the deceased have been intensified. On April 9, a 61-year-old woman from Udhampur district died due to COVID-19 at the GMC hospital, while nine others have died of the infection in different districts of Kashmir valley.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 55 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of such patients in the Union Territory to 934. Of the total cases, 469 are active, while 455 patients have recovered.

The Jammu region has 90 cases, while the remaining 844 have been reported from the Kashmir valley..