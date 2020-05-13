Mexico revs up car industry from Monday, along with mining

Mexico will begin opening some automotive factories from May 18 under a government plan unveiled on Wednesday that loosens coronavirus restrictions and paves the way for U.S. car giants to ramp up output dependent on parts made south of the border. Mexico's roadmap also allows the mining and construction industries to reopen between Monday and the end of month after they were added, along with transport equipment, to an essential activity list.

Other economic and social activities will open more gradually under a "traffic light" system to determine which areas of the country are at lower risk of outbreaks of infection, Economy Minister Graciela Marquez said. The U.S. government and automotive companies had called on Mexico to reopen factories serving the U.S. market, despite the Latin American nation still dealing with a rising number of infections from the coronavirus pandemic. Mexico on Tuesday registered 353 coronavirus deaths in its most lethal day yet.

Mexico sends 80% of its exports to the United States and became its biggest trade partner last year, with bilateral commerce worth over $600 billion.