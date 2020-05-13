Tunisia relaxes coronavirus curfew hours

Tunisia relaxes coronavirus curfew hoursReuters | Tunis | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:38 IST
Tunisia will reduce the hours of its nightly curfew imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus from Wednesday, state news agency TAP reported citing President Kais Saied.
The curfew will now be in place from 11pm to 5am local time, instead of from 8pm to 6am, as the country gradually relaxes general lockdown rules in place since March.
(Reporting By Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Jon Boyle)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tunisia
- Kais Saied
- Tarek Amara
- Angus McDowall
ALSO READ
World Bank approves $20m project to support Tunisia's COVID-19 response
Tunisia to partially reopen economy from next week
Tunisia says food, construction sectors to reopen next week
FEATURE-Under the cover of lockdown, illegal logging surges in Tunisia
Tunisia allows Turkish medical aid plane to land for Libyans