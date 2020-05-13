Tunisia relaxes coronavirus curfew hours

Tunisia will reduce the hours of its nightly curfew imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus from Wednesday, state news agency TAP reported citing President Kais Saied.

The curfew will now be in place from 11pm to 5am local time, instead of from 8pm to 6am, as the country gradually relaxes general lockdown rules in place since March.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Jon Boyle)