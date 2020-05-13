Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll rises, new cases fall

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:18 IST
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll rises, new cases fall

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 195 on Wednesday, against 172 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, but the daily tally of new cases fell to 888 from 1,402 on Tuesday. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 31,106 the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 222,104, the fifth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Spain, Britain and Russia. People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 78,457 from 81,266 the day before, the agency said.

There were 893 people in intensive care on Wednesday, down from 952 on Tuesday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 112,541 were declared recovered against 109,039 a day earlier. The agency said 1.779 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.742 million on Tuesday, out of a population of around 60 million.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal govt receives over 5 lakh suggestions on post-lockdown relaxations

Delhi government has received an overwhelming response from public with over 5 lakh suggestions through messages, e-mails and calls over suggestions on lockdown relaxations. Till 5 PM on Tuesday, the Delhi government has received 4,76,000 W...

TN reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths; Positive cases tally

The total COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu breached the 9,000 mark on Wednesday with three more deaths and a little over 500 people testing positive, the state government said. Among the new cases were a one-year old baby and some who arrived f...

13 fresh COVID-19 cases in Haryana; number climbs to 793

Thirteen more people confirmed positive for coronavirus in Haryana on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 793, officials said. Among the fresh cases, Gurgaon reported five, Sonipat, Rohtak and Faridabad two each and ...

Par panel on labour seeks clarification from 9 states on dilution of labour laws: Chairperson

A parliamentary standing committee on labour has sought reply from nine states including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat on dilution of labour laws, its chairperson Bhartruhari Mahtab said on Wednesday asserting that the industry cannot be pamper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020