Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Positive test no catastrophe for Bundesliga, says Dortmund's Cramer

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:21 IST
Soccer-Positive test no catastrophe for Bundesliga, says Dortmund's Cramer

Borussia Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer says a player testing positive for the novel coronavirus will not be a catastrophe for the Bundesliga, which is set to resume this weekend after a two-month suspension. The German Football League has decided to resume the first and second divisions from Saturday, with teams undergoing a seven-day isolation period after testing for the virus.

Three members of FC Cologne tested positive for it two weeks ago while second-tier club Dynamo Dresden placed their entire squad in quarantine after two positive tests, raising doubts over whether the season could resume. Cramer, whose Dortmund side face FC Schalke on Saturday, believes restarting the season is necessary to ensure clubs stay afloat financially.

"The moment they say 'Dortmund, you have too many positive tests' we have to make a decision. Right now we have always had negative tests," Cramer told BBC Sport. "A positive test won't be a catastrophe as long as we have the rules and recommendations for how to get along with it," he added.

"We are relieved and satisfied we can restart because without a restart not only Dortmund, but the Bundesliga would get in really big problems." Cramer said police would be present on matchday to ensure fans do not congregate outside the Westfalenstadion.

"We'd never prefer to play without spectators but in a crisis like this, without any alternative, going behind the curtain is better than no games," he added. "I can't be 100% sure, but I'm very sure this won't become a problem. There will be security and police around the stadium. In Germany it's still forbidden to be outside with more than three people."

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

78-year-old man jumps from hospital's fourth floor, dies

A 78-year-old man admitted to a government hospital here on suspicion of coronavirus infection committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor on Wednesday morning, officials said. The hospital administration said that the man, who was s...

Collapse in consumption dragging down global economic outlook - IMF

A collapse in consumption and other data point to a downward revision of the International Monetary Funds already pessimistic outlook for the global economy given the global coronavirus pandemic, a top IMF official said on Wednesday. IMF ch...

"This virus may never go away," WHO says

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could become endemic like HIV, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, warning against any attempt to predict how long it would keep circulating and calling for a massive effort to counter it. I...

FIFA U-17 Women's WC postponement won't affect preparation of team: AIFF president Praful Patel

The All India Football Federation AIFF President Praful Patel on Wednesday said that the postponement of the FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup wont affect the preparation of the team. Patel chaired the AIFFs Executive Committee Meeting held via vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020