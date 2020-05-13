COVID-19: Fourth death reported in Dakshina Kannada district

Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday recorded one more death due to COVID-19, as per information provided by Sindu B Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada. This is the fourth death in the region due to the infection. The deceased patient is a 58-year-old woman who was also suffering from brain related illness.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Karnataka is 925. Till now, 433 people have either been cured or discharged, while 31 deaths have been reported in the state so far. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is currently at 74,281, including 47,480 active cases of the virus. So far, 24,385 patients have either been cured or discharged while 2,415 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)