Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Bihar reports 7th death; 20-day-old boy among 74 fresh cases

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-05-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 01:05 IST
COVID-19: Bihar reports 7th death; 20-day-old boy among 74 fresh cases

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus increased to seven in Bihar on Wednesday after a 56-year-old woman died of the disease, while 74 people, including a 20-day-old boy, tested COVID-19 positive, taking the state's tally to 953, an official said. The woman and the infant, the youngest coronavirus patient in the state so far, are from Patna district, which has 99 confirmed cases of the infection, according to Principal Secretary for Health Sanjay Kumar. He said the woman, a resident of Alamganj locality in the city, breathed her last at a hospital following a cardiopulmonary arrest. "She was suffering from multiple ailments like cancer of the gall bladder, acute renal failure, obstructive jaundice, haemorrhoids with active bleeding and sepsis," Kumar said.

She tested COVID-19 positive on May 10, he said, adding that she had no travel and no contact history. The boy is a resident of Belchhi block in rural Patna, which is emerging as yet another hotspot. Besides the child, a 49-year-old Belchhi resident tested positive on the day. Barh block in the district also accounted for two cases while one person tested positive in Khusroopur.

In Patna city, four people two of them personnel of the Bihar Military Police's 14th Battalion tested positive. The remaining two were residents of Agamkuan and Raja Bazar localities, situated far apart. Among the BMP personnel was a 27-year-old woman. Altogether 21 personnel of the battalion stationed at the Khajpura locality, which constitutes roughly half of the cases in Patna district, have tested positive till date.

The state home department has issued a notification announcing that it is closing down one of its offices situated inside the Patel Bhawan for sanitisation in view of one of its staff members coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive person. The Bhawan also houses the police headquarters. Other districts from where cases were reported on Wednesday included Nawada, Begusarai, Bhojpur, Munger, Bhagalpur, Siwan, Banka, Buxar, Supaul, Muzaffarpur, Rohtas, Khagaria, Gopalganj, Madhubani, Lakhisarai, East Champaran and Kaimur.

All 38 districts in the state have reported COVID-19 cases and Munger tops the list with a tally of 122. Significant numbers of cases have also been reported from Rohtas (75), Nalanda (63) and Buxar (59). Patna district accounts for two deaths, followed by one death each in Munger, Vaishali, East Champaran, Sitamarhi and Rohtas. Barring a 70-year-old victim from Rohtas, all were under 60 years of age and had co-morbidities.

The state reported its first two cases on March 22 and the three-digit-mark was breached four weeks later. Much of the recent spurt has been attributed to the return of migrants from other parts of the country by special trains running every day. Nearly 1.5 lakh people have come back to Bihar.

The state health department has put the number of migrants testing positive for the novel coronavirus between May 4 and May 12 at 190..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4 pc to Rs 1,952 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Trump to tap ex-Glaxo exec, U.S. general for coronavirus vaccine effort

President Donald Trump is expected to tap a former GlaxoSmithKline executive and a U.S. general to spearhead the governments effort at developing a coronavirus vaccine on an accelerated schedule, officially called Operation Warp Speed, an a...

UN forecasts pandemic to shrink world economy by 3.2%

The United Nations forecast Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic will shrink the world economy by 3.2 per cent this year, the sharpest contraction since the Great Depression in the 1930s. The U.N.s mid-year report said the impact of the cor...

Reprogrammed skin cells inserted in brain help Parkinson's patient regain function -study

Skin cells reprogrammed to produce the neurotransmitter dopamine and inserted deep into the brain of a 69-year-old man with Parkinsons disease have allowed him to tie his shoes again and resume swimming and biking, researchers reported in T...

U.S. governors call for less partisanship, more aid to fight pandemic

Governors from both major political parties on Wednesday urged lawmakers in Washington, D.C., to cast aside partisanship and deliver relief to U.S. cities and states facing economic ruin as they fight what they called a red, white and blue ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020