Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's health agency approves Roche's antibody test - The Telegraph

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-05-2020 02:23 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 02:03 IST
UK's health agency approves Roche's antibody test - The Telegraph

Public Health England (PHE) has given approval to Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG's coronavirus antibody test kit, The Telegraph reported late on Wednesday, making it the first such kit approved by Britain's public health agency.

The accuracy of the test was given approval by experts at PHE's Porton Down facility last Thursday, the newspaper said https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/05/13/exclusive-first-coronavirus-antibody-test-given-approval-public.

The newspaper added it understands that UK's Department of Health and Social Care is in negotiations with Roche to buy millions of the kits.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4 pc to Rs 1,952 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Trump says new Democratic stimulus proposal is dead on arrival

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday a 3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package proposed by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives was dead on arrival.Trump was speaking to reporters at the White House.The Democratic prop...

Impossible to predict when COVID-19 pandemic will be controlled: WHO

The World Health Organizations emergencies chief said its possible the new coronavirus may be here to stay, warning its impossible to predict when the pandemic might be controlled. This virus may never go away, said Dr. Michael Ryan, in a n...

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising in the United States

Nearly all 50 U.S. states have begun to allow some businesses to reopen and residents to move more freely, but only 14 states have met the federal governments guidelines for lifting measures aimed at fighting the pandemic, according to a Re...

Trump to tap ex-Glaxo exec, U.S. general for coronavirus vaccine effort

President Donald Trump is expected to tap a former GlaxoSmithKline executive and a U.S. general to spearhead the governments effort at developing a coronavirus vaccine on an accelerated schedule, officially called Operation Warp Speed, an a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020