COVID-19: Fatalities increase to 35 with two more deaths in

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-05-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 13:22 IST
With two more deaths, COVID-19 related fatalities rose to 35 in Karnataka, where 22 new positive cases have been confirmed, taking the total number of infections in the state to 981, the Health Department said on Thursday. Among the two deceased is a 80-year old woman from Dakshina Kannada, who got admitted at private hospital with complaint of stroke.

On confirmation for COVID-19, she was shifted to ICU of the designated hospital in the district on April 26 and died today due to septic shock. Also, a 60-year old man from Ananthapur in Andhra Pradesh was admitted at a dedicated hospital in Bengaluru Urban with symptoms of severe pneumonia, respiratory distress with hypotension and known case of Diabetes Mellitus. He died today due to cardiac arrest.

"Twenty-two new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon...Till date 981 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 35 deaths and 456 discharges," the department said in its mid-day situation update. The 22 new cases include- five from Bengaluru urban, four each from Mandya, Gadag and Bidar, three from Davangere, and one each from Belagavi and Bagalkote.

While six cases each are contacts of patients already tested positive and with travel history to Mumbai, four with travel history to Ahmedabad, three from containment zone in Bidar, and one each are from containment zone in Davangere, history of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and history of domestic travel. Among 22 new cases, four are children.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

