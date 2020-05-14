Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea to boost coronavirus tracing privacy amid fears of backlash

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 14:02 IST
S.Korea to boost coronavirus tracing privacy amid fears of backlash

South Korean health authorities said on Thursday they would revise their practice of publicising the travel routes of coronavirus patients due to fears of a backlash against people who attended nightclubs at the centre of a new outbreak. After weeks of nearly no new domestic coronavirus cases, South Korea has seen a new spike in infections centred around nightclubs and bars in some of Seoul's most popular nightlife neighbourhoods.

Investigators have struggled to find around 2,000 people wanted for testing, an effort complicated by public criticism of the clubgoers, as well as concerns about discrimination as several of the clubs cater to members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community. While clubs and bars were required to log the names and contact phone numbers for all visitors as a condition of reopening, much of the information turned out to be incomplete or false, officials said.

That has left officials combing through cellphone location data and CCTV footage to try to identify some customers, while publicly pleading for people to come forward and be tested. Officials say they understand some individuals may fear social stigmatisation, and have promised to try to reduce the amount of information usually released about confirmed patients.

South Korea has typically released information like a patient's age, gender, and places visited immediately before testing positive, as well as in some cases, patients' last names and general occupations. About 2,500 people are still being sought by officials.

"In the long-term war with COVID-19, stigma and discrimination will only hide patients and create a favourable condition for this virus," Kwon Jun-wook, deputy director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said at a briefing. "Avoiding a test because of fears of social bias and criticism can damage our entire community." In response to the privacy concerns, health authorities have expanded anonymous testing nationwide, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said at a meeting of health authorities on Thursday, according to his office.

"In addition, we plan to revise the guidelines to prevent excessive disclosure of a patient's travel itinerary." People who ignore calls to be tested can face a fine of up to 2 million won ($1,630), health ministry official Yoon Tae-ho told a briefing.

NEIGHBOURHOOD TAKES A HIT South Korea reported 29 new cases as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the country's total to 10,991 with 260 deaths.

Of those new cases, 20 were linked to the outbreak from the clubs in Seoul's Itaewon neighbourhood. A total of 133 cases have been linked to that outbreak, including clubgoers as well as secondary infections in family members, coworkers, and students. The streets in Itaewon were unusually quiet on Thursday. Some shops had signs announcing temporary closures, and the entrances to some bars and karaoke clubs bore notices from the Seoul municipal government informing on the city's reinstated ban on large gatherings at such businesses.

"There were a lot of clients heading to Itaewon even up until last week," Choi Seok-soo, a longtime taxi driver, told Reuters. "People would go there at 10, 11 p.m. - until 1 a.m. in the morning on weekends. But since the outbreak, no one wants to go there." Kim Chang-hyun, who runs an antique shop in Itaewon, said the business situation is the worst he's seen in decades.

“I’ve been working here for the last 33 years and have endured the IMF crisis and the financial crisis," Kim said. "But the situation now is worse than it was back then." The cluster of infections in Itaewon and other nightlife spots came as the country was easing social distancing guidelines, and the cases led to public criticism of both the clubgoers as well as health officials who allowed the clubs to reopen.

"I think the authorities missed these venues," said Kim Dong-hyun, president of Korean Society of Epidemiology. "They had grounds to suspend operations of the facilities earlier, but it's unclear why they didn't."

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Measures in latest Italian package to help battered economy

Italy has approved the latest in a series of spending measures aimed at helping families and companies hit by the new coronavirus. The package will raise Italys budget deficit by 55 billion euros 59.6 billion. It also includes many measures...

3 more COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, state tally reaches 75

Three more COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Dehradun district on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand to 75, said the state Health Department.Out of the 75 cases, 24 patients are active coronavirus...

Hong Kong shares end 1.5% lower as hopes for quick economic recovery fade

Hong Kong shares closed at their lowest in more than a week on Thursday, as a grim economic forecast from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve poured cold water on hopes for a quick recovery. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was d...

Gurpreet Sandhu idolises Subrata Paul, tries to replicate him in training

Indian football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said he idolises experienced custodian Subrata Paul and feels lucky to have trained with him. Subrata-bhai has been one of my role models when I was starting out. I was lucky to have bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020