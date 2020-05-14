France unveils 1.3 bln euros investment plan for hard-hit tourism sector

The French government on Thursday unveiled a 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) investment plan for the country's tourism sector, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis and the resulting shutdown in tourist attractions and hotels. "What is good for the tourism industry, is often good for the whole of France," said Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

Nearly 90 million foreign tourists visited France in 2018, making it the most visited country in the world, according to government data. Tourism accounts for about 7% of France's 2.3 trillion euro economy. ($1 = 0.9252 euros)