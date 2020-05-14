Left Menu
Development News Edition

As people use COVID-19 as weapon, U.S. states mull criminal crackdowns

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 16:30 IST
As people use COVID-19 as weapon, U.S. states mull criminal crackdowns
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Accused criminals across the United States have started using the threat of deadly COVID-19 infection as a weapon in attacks on police, retail clerks, and grocers trying to keep the nation fed during the lockdown.

Threats of spreading COVID-19 have occurred from coast to coast, raising questions about whether states will move to criminalize the weaponization of the novel coronavirus, the way more than half of U.S. states made undisclosed HIV exposure a crime when the AIDS crisis erupted in the 1980s. A Michigan man wiped his nose and face on the shirt of a store employee who was trying to enforce a mask-wearing requirement. The 68-year-old man was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery and, if convicted, faces three months behind bars and a $500 fine.

In St. Petersburg, Florida, a man coughed and spit on the police and threatened to spread the virus as they responded to domestic violence calls to his home. He faces up to five years in prison on federal charges of perpetrating a biological weapons hoax after his test results came back negative. A San Antonio, Texas, the man claimed in a Facebook post that he paid someone to spread coronavirus at grocery stores. While his threat was deemed false, he too was arrested and charged with a biological weapons hoax. He claimed he was trying to deter people from visiting stores in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus, federal prosecutors in Texas said.

New Jersey is among the first states to consider making it a crime to issue a "credible threat to infect another with COVID-19 or similar infectious disease that triggered public emergency," said a spokesman for the National Conference of State Legislatures. Advocates for HIV-positive people said states drafting such laws should be careful not to make them so broad that they punish poor and minority communities, as studies show HIV criminalization has, according to the Williams Institute on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Law and Public Policy at UCLA School of Law.

Over the last four decades, at least 26 states passed laws to criminalize HIV exposure. Crimes range from biting to donating blood, and in most cases, no HIV infection is required for a person to be charged with "criminal transmission of HIV." Several studies have found HIV criminalization laws targeted minorities, said Brad Sears, associate dean of Public Interest Law at UCLA Law School. Those laws were created in response to a negative stereotype of "a predatory gay or bisexual man," he said.

Criminalization of COVID-19, on the other hand, is not gaining immediate momentum because it primarily affects the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions, Sears said. But, he said, as the pandemic is increasingly concentrated in poor Americans and people of color, that could change states' appetites for criminalization efforts.

"That could increase the risk that state legislatures pass criminal laws to kind of scapegoat the very people who need to be protected," Sears said. In New Jersey, Republican Senator Kristin Corrado's bill to punish anyone convicted of threatening to spread COVID-19 with up to 10 years behind bars and a $150,000 fine was before the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee this week.

"To those who think it is cheeky to pull a sick prank like this - you will suffer the consequences of your poor decisions," Corrado said in a statement. "These threats will not be taken lightly, and those found guilty will be punished to the fullest extent of the law."

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Porsches, popcorn and social distancing at Dubai drive-in cinema

Movie-goers in Dubai frustrated by the closure of cinemas during the coronavirus pandemic will soon be able to watch films from the comfort of their own car at a new drive-in cinema created on the roof of one of the worlds largest shopping ...

Cong leader urges K'taka CM to permit Muslims to pray at mosques on Eid-ul-Fitr

Senior Congress leader C MIbrahim has requested the Karnataka government to allowMuslims in the state to offer prayers at ldgah maidanground or mosques on the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr, later thismonth, with all precautionary measures in view...

Poland to extend school closures until June 26

Poland will close schools until the end of the school year on June 26, a deputy education minister said on Thursday, as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to Polish state news agency PAP.In recent wee...

Govt relaxing lockdown to make people lives comfortable: Raj health minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Thursday said that necessary relaxations in the coronavirus-driven lockdown in the state are being given to make to peoples lives comfortable. He said the lockdown rules are being relaxed keeping in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020