IMF head says Germany could do more to stabilise Europe - Handelsblatt

Germany has made important steps to stabilize Europe in the coronavirus crisis but surely could do more, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva was quoted as saying by German business paper Handelsblatt on Thursday.

Germany "has acted very quickly and used its financial scope well", Georgieva said in the interview.

"We believe it's wise to consider all options that can help mitigate the impact of the shock," she was quoted as saying. "Corona bonds are a possible instrument, although not the only one."