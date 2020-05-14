Left Menu
Development News Edition

France says equal access to any Sanofi virus vaccine is non-negotiable

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:52 IST
France says equal access to any Sanofi virus vaccine is non-negotiable

France on Thursday said equal access to any coronavirus vaccine developed by Sanofi was non-negotiable and that no country such as the United States should have priority because of financial motivations. The French government's robust comments came a day after the chief executive of the French pharmaceutical giant said vaccine doses produced in the United States could go to U.S. patients first, given the country had supported the research financially.

As the French backlash strengthened, Sanofi, which had already flagged this possibility in recent weeks and had urged stronger European coordination in the hunt for a vaccine, clarified that it would be made available to all. "A vaccine against COVID-19 should be a public good for the world. The equal access of all to the virus is non-negotiable," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Twitter.

Philippe said he had reinforced this message to Sanofi's chairman, Serge Weinberg, who in return had assured the prime minister of the distribution in France of any Sanofi vaccine. Sanofi has production sites in France.

The company is currently working on two vaccines project against COVID-19, one with British rival GlaxoSmithKline Plc that has received financial support from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) of the U.S. Health Department and another with U.S. company Translate Bio that will use a different technology. Junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told Sud Radio it would be "unacceptable" if there one country were awarded privileged access because of money.

Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson's comments had upset President Emmanuel Macron, an Elysee palace official said. A presidency official would meet with Sanofi representatives next week, the official added. "Evidently, if Sanofi makes a breakthrough on a vaccine for COVID-19 and it is efficient, it will be made available to all," Olivier Bogillot, the head of Sanofi in France, told BFM TV on Thursday.

The controversy has raised questions, however, over whether Europe has been too slow to respond in terms of organising and funding vaccine research. Sanofi reiterated on Thursday that the United States had moved more quickly in this regard. Sanofi added that it was in talks with the European Union and the French and German governments to expedite regional vaccine development.

Geoffroy Roux de Bezieux, the head of France' business lobby Medef, said Europe could still catch up and ensure it gets access to a vaccine in a timely manner, but that the quick U.S. action had shone a spotlight on its response. The charity Oxfam said pharmaceutical companies should not be able to decide "who lives and who dies".

Officials meeting at the World Health Assembly next week must demand that vaccines and tests are patent-free, Oxfam said in a statement. They should also be distributed equitably to all countries. "Governments must work together to stop corporations profiteering from the pandemic and save the lives of people across the globe," it said.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Kerala sees spike in COVID-19 cases as 26 more test positive

Barely a week after the Kerala government declared that the COVID-19 curve has been flattened, the state on Thursday saw a sharp spike in new cases with 26 people, including seven foreign returnees and a police personnel, testing positive f...

3-year-old dances away COVID-19 blues in Punjab hospital's isolation ward

Unperturbed by the COVID-19 pandemic that has everyone worried, a three-year-old boy admitted to the isolation ward of the civil hospital in Punjabs Nawanshahr district keeps himself busy by grooving to Punjabi songs. Admitted to the hospit...

6 migrant workers walking from Punjab to Bihar mowed down by bus in Muzaffarnagar

Six migrant workers, who were walking to their homes in Bihar from Punjab, were killed and four seriously injured when a Uttar Pradesh government bus hit them on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway in Muzaffarnagar, officials said Thursday. The in...

'India has its own perspective on Afghanistan'

In the backdrop of US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzads remarks that India should directly talk to Taliban, sources on Thursday said New Delhi has its own perspective on Kabul and its Afghan policy will be guided by its traditional relationsh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020