COVID-19: Aurangabad records 59 new cases; tally reaches 747

COVID-19: Aurangabad records 59 new cases; tally reaches 747PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:16 IST
As many as 59 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Thursday, taking the count to 747 cases, an official said. With the death of a 55-year-old woman on Thursday, the COVID-19 toll rose to 20 in the district, dean of Government Medical College and Hospital Dr Kanan Yelikar said in a release.
While 55 cases were recorded in the morning, four more patients tested positive by afternoon, rising the tally to 747 in the region, he said. In a related development, a 45-year-old doctor succumbed to COVID-19 in Amravati, a health official said.
The doctor, who had been undergoing treatment since April 30 died of the infection on Thursday, civil surgeon Dr Shyamsunder Nikam said. At least five family members of the deceased doctor have tested positive for the infection and were presently undergoing treatment, he said.
Apart from this, a 28-year-old woman, who was under institutional quarantine also tested positive for the virus on Thursday, the official said. Amravati has so far recorded 91 coronavirus cases, of which 13 patients have died of the deadly infection.
