Kenya: Uber drivers to take 'Mask Selfie' before taking trips amid COVID-19

Updated: 14-05-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:33 IST
Uber drivers in Keny will now have to take 'Mask Selfies' Before taking trips in Kenya. The company has now said that from next week, all Uber riders, drivers and couriers will be required to wear a mask when taking a trip.

Also, any driver or courier will be asked to take a selfie to verify they are wearing a mask before taking a trip. The software will use object recognition technology to identify whether the driver is wearing a mask.

Any driver who is not wearing a mask will not be able to go online. Uber will also not charge you if you cancel a ride where a driver is not wearing a mask.

In Kenya, Uber is working to provide masks to drivers and they have worked with Zydii and rescue.co to launched a free SMS based driver education program aimed at providing tips on preventing COVID-19 infection during trips.

The company will implement these features on Monday, May 18 which is next week and will stay in effect until the end of June where they will be reviewed based on the latest official health guidelines.

