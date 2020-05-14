Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh says coronavirus detected in Rohingya refugee camp - official

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 21:17 IST
Bangladesh says coronavirus detected in Rohingya refugee camp - official

The novel coronavirus has been detected in one of the camps in southern Bangladesh that are home to more than a million Rohingya refugees, officials said on Thursday, as humanitarian groups warned that the infection could devastate the crowded settlement. An ethnic Rohingya refugee and another person have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior Bangladeshi official and a U.N. spokeswoman said. It was the first confirmed case in the camps, which are more densely populated than most crowded cities on earth.

"Today they have been taken to an isolation centre after they tested positive," Mahbub Alam Talukder, the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, told Reuters by phone. The other patient was from the "host population", a term usually used to refer to locals living outside the camps, the U.N. spokeswoman said.

Coronavirus infections have been gathering pace in recent days in Bangladesh, which has reported 18,863 cases of COVID-19 and 283 deaths. Aid workers have warned of a potential humanitarian disaster if there is a significant outbreak in the refugee camps outside Cox's Bazar.

Dr Shamim Jahan, Save the Children's Health Director in Bangladesh, said in a statement that healthcare capacity in the country had already been overwhelmed by the virus. "There are only an estimated 2,000 ventilators in all of Bangladesh, serving a population of 160 million people. In the Rohingya refugee camps – home to nearly a million people – there are no intensive care beds at this moment," he said.

"Now that the virus has entered the world's largest refugee settlement in Cox's Bazaar we are looking at the very real prospect that thousands of people may die from COVID-19. This pandemic could set Bangladesh back by decades." Health facilities lack staff and space, while people in the camps do not have enough soap and water or space to protect themselves, said Manish Agrawal, Bangladesh Country Director at the International Rescue Committee.

"Here, people are living 40,000 to 70,000 people per square kilometer. That’s at least 1.6 times the population density on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where the disease spread four times as fast than in Wuhan at the peak of the outbreak," he said, referring to a cruise ship in Japan where the virus spread rapidly earlier this year. "Without efforts to increase health care access, improve sanitation, isolate suspected cases and decongest the camp the disease will devastate the refugee and local population here, where there is a much lower standard of living and a higher rate of existing illness that make refugees more susceptible to the virus," he said.

More than 730,000 Rohingya arrived from Myanmar in late 2017 after fleeing a military crackdown. Myanmar is facing charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice in the Hague over the violence. The army denies genocide, saying it was fighting a legitimate battle against Rohingya militants who attacked first.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Andhra CM asks officials to prepare lockdown exit plan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday asked the officials to prepare a post-lockdown exit plan. Meanwhile, as many as 32 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours.The officials need to ...

Sports News Roundup: World champion Carlsen unveils online series; Hospital stint gives rower Swann new perspective and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Chess World champion Carlsen unveils online seriesWorld champion Magnus Carlsen unveiled a series of online chess tournaments with 1 million prize money on Thursday having opted out of a ...

Part of Gilead's coronavirus drug donation allocated to Japan

Japan has begun treating severely ill COVID-19 patients with Gilead Sciences Incs coronavirus drug remdesivir, days after granting emergency approval to the medication the company is supplying as part of its pledged donation. Japans approva...

Centre allows states, UTs to hire buses for transportation of train passengers

The Centre on Thursday allowed states and union territories to hire special buses to ferry train passengers from stations where public and private vehicles are not available to their destinations. In a letter to all state governments and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020