Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. senator steps aside as committee chair as FBI probes stock trades

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:51 IST
U.S. senator steps aside as committee chair as FBI probes stock trades
Representative Image Image Credit: Freepik

U.S. Senator Richard Burr said on Thursday he would step aside as chairman of the powerful Senate Intelligence Committee, after the FBI seized his mobile telephone during an investigation of stock trades he made before the sharp market downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Burr contacted him on Thursday morning to inform of his decision to step aside temporarily during the investigation.

"We agreed that this decision would be in the best interests of the committee and will be effective at the end of the day tomorrow," McConnell said in a statement. Burr had denied wrongdoing and said he relied solely on news reports to guide decisions on stock sales, amid reports that he and other senators sold shares after private briefings on the risks of the coronavirus crisis.

He told reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday he decided to step aside because he did not want the investigation to distract the intelligence committee from its work. "I thought this was the best thing to do," Burr said. The Republican senator turned over his phone to Federal Bureau of Investigation agents after they served a search warrant at his Washington home.

The warrant marked a significant step-up in the investigation of Burr's stock sales in mid-February, when he and other lawmakers were getting regular briefings on the coronavirus outbreak and President Donald Trump and some of his political allies were downplaying the threat to the public. Trump said he did not know anything about Burr's decision. "I know nothing about it... That's too bad," he told reporters.

A senior Justice Department official said the FBI did not conduct a raid, but paid a visit to Burr's home to collect his cell phone. Approval of the warrant - a significant development because it was served on a sitting senator - was obtained at the "highest levels" of the Justice Department, the official said. Reuters could not immediately learn precisely when the search warrant was executed. The seizure was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The Intelligence Committee chairmanship is one of the most important positions in the Senate. As overseer of U.S. intelligence, the committee is near completion of an extensive report on Russia's involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. U.S. intelligence determined that Moscow sought to meddle in the campaign to boost Trump candidacy.

Moscow denies such actions. Trump dismisses the allegations as a hoax.

TRENDING

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8 million to provide COVID-19 relief in Africa

Costa Rica lawmakers criticize efforts to delay gay marriage

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Manipur's liquor firm manufactures hand sanitisers to meet state requirements during coronavirus crisis

A liquor firm in Manipur has started to manufacture hand sanitisers to compensate for the short supply of sanitisers in the state during the coronavirus crisis. The initiative comes as the central government has requested state governments ...

COVID-hit Punjab gets fresh dose of comic relief as top govt men persist with spats

The people of COVID-battered Punjab on Thursday got a fresh dose of comic relief with the governments top functionaries continuing to squabble and a minister accusing another of threatening him with FIR if does not bury his hatchet with chi...

Man arrested for killing live-in partner in Greater Noida

A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly killing his live-in partner, whose partially decomposed body was recovered from a flat in Greater Noida, police said. The body of the 32-year-old married woman from Delhi was found on Wednes...

Lufthansa restores routes, targets 1,800 weekly flights

Lufthansa plans to resume flights to destinations including Los Angeles, Toronto and Mumbai next month as it begins to restore some of the capacity grounded by the coronavirus crisis, the German airline group said on Thursday.Group airlines...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020