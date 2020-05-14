Raj Minister Meghwal to be airlifted to Gurgaon Hospital on Friday

Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal, who was hospitalised after a paralytic attack, will be airlifted to a private hospital in Gurgaon on Friday, an official statement said. Meghwal was admitted to the state-run SMS Hospital here on Wednesday

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had constituted a team of eight specialist doctors for the minister's treatment. The chief minister contacted Dr Naresh Trehan of Medanta Hospital after Meghwal's family members expressed their desire to shift him there for treatment, the statement said. Trehan has expressed satisfaction over the present treatment. Meghwal could not be airlifted to Gurgaon on Thursday due to bad weather condition in Delhi. It has been decided that he would be airlifted at 6 am on Friday, it said During this time Dr Virendra Singh will accompany him from SMS Hospital to the airport and after that a team of specialist doctors from Medanta Hospital will airlift him. Health Minister Raghu Sharma is also constantly monitoring the treatment and arrangements to airlift him, the statement said.