Mumbai adds nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases in one day; 25 die

In the highest-ever single-day rise of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, as many as 998 new infections were detected, taking the tally to 16,579 on Thursday, while 25 more patients succumbed to the disease, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The previous one-day high - 875 - was recorded on May 10.

Fresh fatalities took the toll in the financial capital beyond the 600-mark, it said. According to the BMC, with the new cases, the tally in the city increased to 16,579, while 25 more deaths took the toll to 621.

Samples of 364 of the 998 new cases tested positive in private labs, but they were recorded with the BMC on Thursday, the civic body. The BMC also informed that so far 4,234 patients have been discharged from city hospitals, 443 of them on Thursday.

According to the BMC, out of the 25 patients who died in the city, 16 had co-morbidities (pre-existing medical conditions). A senior officer of the BMC said 33 new cases of coronavirus were found in Dharavi along with two deaths. With this, the case tally in the sprawling slum colony has gone up to 1,061 and the death toll to 49.

The BMC also informed that it has expanded the capacity of COVID CareCentre-1, where suspected and close contacts are admitted for treatment, to 22,941 beds. Similarly, the capacity of COVID CareCentre-2, where asymptomatic positive/mild cases are admitted, has been expanded to 34,329 beds.