France's Macron to meet Sanofi chief on May 19 - Elysee

France's Macron to meet Sanofi chief on May 19 - ElyseeReuters | Paris | Updated: 15-05-2020 01:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 01:24 IST
President Emmanuel Macron will meet the chief executive of French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi on May 19, a presidential official said on Thursday, after Paul Hudson angered the government earlier by saying some countries would get priority access to a coronavirus vaccine.
Hudson tempered his original comments earlier on Thursday by saying it was vital that any coronavirus vaccine reach all parts of the world.
