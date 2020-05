47 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Telangana

Telangana reported 47 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday taking the total tally of the novel coronavirus infection cases in the state to 1414. According to a bulletin from state health department, 13 patients were reported cured/discharged and no deaths were reported on Thursday.

There is a total of 428 active coronavirus positive patients who have been isolated and being treated. Till date, Telangana has recorded 1414 coronavirus positive cases including 952 patients Cured/Discharged and 34 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state so far. (ANI)