Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK manufacturers less confident about swift return to work -survey

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-05-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 04:31 IST
UK manufacturers less confident about swift return to work -survey

British manufacturers think it will take longer to recover from the economic impact of COVID-19 than just a couple of weeks ago, according to an industry survey on Friday. Three-quarters do not think business will be back to normal within six months, and 36% think it will take more than a year - twice the proportion two weeks ago, trade body Make UK said.

"It's clear that it is going to be a long road back to anything like normal trading conditions and, despite the lockdown beginning to be lifted, there will be a significant impact on companies and jobs for some time to come," Make UK's chief executive, Stephen Phipson, said. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that workplaces such as factories and building sites that had not been told to close due to the coronavirus should resume operations where it was safe to do so.

Ford said on Wednesday that it would restart production at two British engine factories on May 18. But some businesses are unsure what health and safety measures they are required to take, in addition to facing a broader slump in demand.

Official figures on Wednesday showed factory output fell by 4.6% in March, and the economy as a whole shrank by an unprecedented 5.8% in what is likely to be a far bigger collapse in activity in the months when the lockdown is in full effect. Make UK said almost 90% of manufacturers were operating to some extent but more than 83% had suffered a fall in orders. Some 22% said their order book had fallen by more than half.

The survey of 197 companies was carried out between May 4 and May 11.

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

China reports 4 new coronavirus cases, up from 3 a day earlier

China reported 4 new coronavirus cases for May 14, up from 3 cases a day earlier, the countrys health commission said. All of the new cases were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday.The number of...

'Wild, wild West': Wisconsin reopens for business

As a handful of patrons sat at the bar nursing beers and watching a rerun of a Milwaukee Bucks basketball game on a cloudy Thursday afternoon, Junior Useling prepared for what he hoped would be another busy night at the Patio Bar Grill.It ...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesUK manufacturers warn of slow recovery from coronavirus httpson.ft.com2WUiS72 BT in talks to se...

Mexico reports record one-day coronavirus surge with 2,409 new cases

Mexicos health ministry on Thursday confirmed 257 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,409 new infections, the biggest one-day rise in cases since the pandemic began.The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 42,595 and 4,477 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020