Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican rights commission calls for halt to ‘Mayan Train’ tourism project

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 05:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 05:46 IST
Mexican rights commission calls for halt to ‘Mayan Train’ tourism project

By Oscar Lopez and Christine Murray MEXICO CITY, May 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Mexico's national human rights commission on Thursday demanded the government halt construction of the Mayan Train railroad, saying non-essential work on the ambitious tourism project risked coronavirus exposure by vulnerable indigenous groups.

The government department overseeing the project said in response that it was taking necessary safety measures in building the 1,470 km (913 mile) railway project to link tourist locations on the Yucatan Peninsula along the Atlantic coast. Indigenous groups have said they were not properly consulted on the project and fear the ongoing work could endanger local communities. Academics and activists voiced similar complaints in an open letter to the government last month.

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 40,000, and more than 4,200 people have died, although numbers are likely to be much higher due to limited testing. First announced in 2018, the train is an endeavor by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to boost local economies by connecting isolated regions less developed than the industrialized north.

Environmentalists and indigenous groups have said the potentially negative ecological repercussions of the development outweighed the economic benefits. The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) called on the government to urgently suspend non-essential activities related to the project, given the "possible health, personal safety and life damages to inhabitants in the region".

It did not specify which parts of the project it considered essential. In response, the head of the National Fund for Tourism Promotion (Fonatur), Rogelio Jimenez said: "We are being respectful and careful of safety protocols.

"We will heed this call and respectfully explain to the Commission our position and willingness to help communities regarding their health," he said, adding that Fonatur would give a full response later. Despite an increasing number of coronavirus cases, the government on Wednesday announced plans to reopen the economy, with automotive factories, mining and construction to start up again soon.

Lopez Obrador has deemed the Mayan Train essential infrastructure, hoping it will be a major generator of jobs in the country’s poorer south.

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

China reports 4 new coronavirus cases, up from 3 a day earlier

China reported 4 new coronavirus cases for May 14, up from 3 cases a day earlier, the countrys health commission said. All of the new cases were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday.The number of...

'Wild, wild West': Wisconsin reopens for business

As a handful of patrons sat at the bar nursing beers and watching a rerun of a Milwaukee Bucks basketball game on a cloudy Thursday afternoon, Junior Useling prepared for what he hoped would be another busy night at the Patio Bar Grill.It ...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesUK manufacturers warn of slow recovery from coronavirus httpson.ft.com2WUiS72 BT in talks to se...

Mexico reports record one-day coronavirus surge with 2,409 new cases

Mexicos health ministry on Thursday confirmed 257 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,409 new infections, the biggest one-day rise in cases since the pandemic began.The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 42,595 and 4,477 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020