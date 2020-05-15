Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese corrals Pacific, Caribbean support ahead of World Health meeting

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 11:45 IST
Chinese corrals Pacific, Caribbean support ahead of World Health meeting

Beijing has hosted a teleconference with its Pacific island nation allies to discuss COVID-19 aid and publicised their pledge to support the "One China" principle and "oppose any attempt" to politicise the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pacific Islands meeting, with China's vice foreign minister, Zheng Zeguang, on Wednesday, came a day after Zheng held a teleconference with nine Caribbean nations, and ahead of a World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting starting on May 18. A resolution calling for an investigation into the coronavirus pandemic, which China opposes, is expected to be debated at the WHA.

China has reacted angrily to calls from Australia for a coronavirus investigation, and accused the United States of inciting other nations to support Taiwan's attendance as an observer at the World Health Assembly (WHA). Beijing considers Taiwan to be a wayward province. Under World Health Organization (WHO) rules Taipei is not able to attend its meetings as it is considered to be represented by Beijing.

Papua New Guinea's Foreign Minister Patrick Pruaitu co-chaired the meeting with China's allies in the Pacific, where 10 nations talked about their COVID-19 response, his office said. The Vanuatu Daily Post reported the Pacific nations had given "firm support of the one-China principle" in the meeting.

China's provision of aid funding and medical supplies to combat COVID-19 was discussed at the meeting attended by foreign ministry officials from Fiji, Samoa, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, The Federated States of Micronesia, Cook Islands, Tonga, Niue, Solomon Islands and Kiribati. Taiwan's 15 diplomatic allies are concentrated in the Pacific Islands and the Caribbean. Last year, the Solomon Islands and Kiribati switched their allegiance to Beijing.

A statement issued by Chinese embassies in several Pacific nations and Canberra said attendees on the conference calls had pledged to "oppose any attempt at stigmatisation, politicising or labelling the virus". They had also "commended China for its open, transparent and responsible approach in adopting timely and robust response measures and sharing its containment experience", the statement said.

Washington has accused Beijing of covering up its early response to the coronavirus outbreak. The Caribbean nations had also pledged to "adhere to the one-China principle" and support China on its "core interests", according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

Australia, the largest aid donor to the Pacific Islands, is wary of rising Chinese influence in the region, and has stepped up coronavirus aid in the past week. Australia provided funding for the WHO to supply the Pacific with 150,000 COVID-19 tests, and airlifted some test kits and military personnel to Papua New Guinea on Monday. Australia on Thursday provided A$12.25 million ($8 million) in funding for Fiji's COVID-19 response.

Taiwan has also sent virus aid to its Pacific allies - Palau, Nauru, Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands - and 14 of its 15 allies have lodged proposals with the WHO to allow Taiwan into the WHA. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry this week expressed its "sincere thanks" for the backing of its allies and other "like-minded countries".

But China's Foreign Ministry said countries backing the Taiwan proposal are "seeking to severely disrupt this WHA and undermine global anti-pandemic cooperation". Beijing says Taiwan's participation at the WHA must be arranged with the permission of Beijing, and it has refused permission since 2017. ($1 = 1.5485 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan's TSMC to build Arizona chip plant as U.S.-China tech rivalry escalates

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the biggest contract chipmaker, said it plans to build a 12 billion factory in Arizona in an apparent win for the Trump administrations efforts to wrestle global tech supply chains back from China....

GoM meeting over COVID-19 underway at Health Ministry

A Union Group of Ministers GoM meeting over COVID-19 is underway at the Health and Family Welfare Ministry. Senior Ministers present in the meeting include Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar, ...

COVID-19: New York Governor says state's 5 regions can begin phased reopening after May 15

Five regions in New York State can begin a phased reopening when the shutdown orders expire on Friday, allowing construction, manufacturing and curbside retail businesses to commence operations after remaining closed for nearly two months d...

UK urges Myanmar military to extend cease-fire, citing virus

The United Kingdom has urged Myanmars military to extend its recently announced cease-fire to include the escalating conflict in northern Rakhine and Chin states where civilians are suffering a heavy toll at the time of the coronavirus pand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020