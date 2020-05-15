German economic downturn to accelerate in Q2 - ministry

German economic downturn to accelerate in Q2 - ministryReuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 13:53 IST
The economic downturn in Germany due to the coronavirus pandemic is expected to accelerate in the current quarter, the economy ministry said on Friday, after a 2.2% drop in the gross domestic product in the first quarter.
As of April, forward-looking indicators did not show signs of hope although a turnaround seems reachable in May, the ministry said in its monthly report.
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany