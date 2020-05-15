Left Menu
Over 400 SARS employees donate salaries to Solidary Fund

“The South African Revenue Service is proud to announce an initiative by its employees to collect money in support of those in need due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

15-05-2020
In a statement on Thursday, SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter thanked employees for stepping up to help ease the plight of millions of citizens. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Over 400 employees of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) have donated part of their salaries to the Solidary Fund as part of efforts to fight COVID-19.

A total of 451 SARS employees donated R711 000 towards the Solidarity Fund in April.

In a statement on Thursday, SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter thanked employees for stepping up to help ease the plight of millions of citizens.

"I applaud these employees for the inspirational example they have set us all. This heart-warming gesture represents the best in the spirit of all South Africans who in times of great peril and danger, such as the present, refuse to look the other way," he said.

The revenue service has received R1.8 million in pledges.

"This initiative has raised R 711 000 in the first month which SARS will hand over to the Solidarity Fund on behalf of its employees. To date, we received a total R1.8 million pledges and we will be running this initiative monthly and is encouraging more of its employees to participate," said SARS.

Announcing the Solidarity Fund in March, President Ramaphosa said every little contribution helps, no matter how small.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

