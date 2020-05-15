Left Menu
Development News Edition

'May Allah remove the virus': Pandemic a grim addition to Afghanistan's woes

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 15-05-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:39 IST
'May Allah remove the virus': Pandemic a grim addition to Afghanistan's woes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delkhah Sultani scrubs laundry outside her home in Kabul as her young daughter watches on. She says she once got paid around $3 a day to wash clothes for other households but since the coronavirus outbreak hit, work has dropped and she now earns $1 every few days to support her and her four children.

Like millions of Afghans, Sultani is facing economic distress and hunger from two disasters - the pandemic and the damage from decades of civil war. "Since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan (in late April), I have not been able to find jobs for myself because people don't invite me to their homes to wash their clothes anymore due to the fear of the coronavirus," said Sultani. She said her husband was killed six years ago in a suicide bomb attack.

"I don't have money to take my son to the barbershop or buy food. Most of the time, we don't even have anything to eat to break our fast." At least 6,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus in Afghanistan and 153 have died, straining the country's weak health infrastructure. Officials warn that the actual number of infections is likely to be much higher because few people have been tested.

"We are facing increasing needs across the country and this pandemic is expected to severely impact the livelihoods of communities across the country for years to come," said Parvathy Ramaswami, deputy country director at the World Food Programme Afghanistan. The coronavirus pandemic that has derailed even the world's top economies is hitting Afghanistan as the government faces the prospect of a fiscal crunch and reinvigorated Taliban insurgents. Despite an ongoing peace process being brokered by the United States, attacks are taking place daily.

"There is a conflict...and with everything happening at once an already weak state is going to have less time and energy to do even basic policing," said Andrew Watkins, senior Afghanistan analyst at the International Crisis Group. The stepped-up violence and a harrowing attack on a Kabul maternity ward, suspected to have been conducted by Islamic State this week, prompted the government to switch the military to an 'offensive' stance.

HEADED FOR DISASTER The United States is drawing down troops in Afghanistan under its deal with the Taliban and foreign donors consumed with their own pandemic bail-out packages are expected to have less to spend on aid.

Aid pledges made in 2016 run out this year and one diplomat said Afghanistan was headed for disaster if replenishments fell short. "That's exactly where Afghanistan is heading. Add their internal conflict on formation of the government, derailed peace process, Taliban insurgency, ISIS attacks, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Now imagine where Afghanistan stands in 2021," said the senior diplomat in Kabul.

Grants make up roughly 75% of the Afghan government's expenditure and any government revenue that comes from taxes is a serious threat as the pandemic hits the economy. Government revenues have already fallen by almost a quarter in the first four months of the fiscal year compared to the same period last year, according to economic think tank the Biruni Institute.

Omar Joya, head of research at the institute, said the think tank was projecting an additional 8 million people could fall into poverty this year, pushing the poverty rate from 55% to 80%. The government has been ramping up distribution of food aid, and in Kabul, more than 250,000 families have started receiving free food, including Sultani. She says making it last is a stretch.

"Most of the time, we don't have even a loaf of bread at home for my kids to eat," she said. "May Allah removes the virus, so the needy people can live a normal life."

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

PRICES MUM BULLION CLOSING

Mumbai, May 15 PTI SILVER SPOT IN RUPEES PER kg 45035.00STANDARD GOLD 99.5 46879.00PURE GOLD 99.9 47067.00 PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW...

Maha opposes plea on essential service workers' accommodation

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Friday that it was impossible to provide accommodation in Mumbai for all such persons engaged in essential services who commute to the metropolis from neighbouring Palghar district ev...

You failed us, virus-submerged French doctors tell Macron

French doctors faced off with President Emmanuel Macron at a leading Paris hospital Friday, demanding more investment and a rethink of the countrys once-renowned public health system that found itself quickly overwhelmed by tens of thousand...

Tokyo reveals 3-step plan to reopen businesses

The governor of Tokyo, one of several prefectures still under a coronavirus state of emergency, says that she plans to reopen businesses in three phases in the Japanese capital as it prepares for a possible end to the restrictive measures l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020