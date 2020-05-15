Left Menu
UK may ease restrictions at different speeds - PM spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-05-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 17:21 IST
UK may ease restrictions at different speeds - PM spokesman
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

The United Kingdom might ease the restrictions imposed to halt the spread of coronavirus at different speeds in particular regions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday. "It could lead to some of the measures being eased at different rates in different parts of the country and at the same time it could lead to some measures being re-imposed in some parts of the country but not in others," the spokesman said.

"I'm not aware of any plans at the moment to do that in regards to schools," he added

