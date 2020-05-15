Denmark reports no COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours

Denmark reports no COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hoursReuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 17:58 IST
Denmark reported no coronavirus-related deaths in the past day for the first time since March 13, data from public health authorities showed on Friday.
Denmark's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 78 to 10,791 since Thursday, with the number of hospitalizations falling by 10 to 137. The death toll remained unchanged at 537.
