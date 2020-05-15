Norway likely to keep travel restrictions until Aug 20 - PM

Norway likely to keep travel restrictions until Aug 20 - PMReuters | Oslo | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:00 IST
Norway will likely maintain current travel restrictions to and from the Nordic country until Aug. 20, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Friday.
The measures include official advice against traveling abroad unless necessary, 10-day quarantine for all people returning from abroad, and barring entry to most non-Norwegians who do not have the right to live and work in Norway.
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
- Erna Solberg