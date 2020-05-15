Left Menu
Norway likely to keep travel restrictions until Aug 20 - PM

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:00 IST
Prime Minister Erna Solberg

Norway will likely maintain current travel restrictions to and from the Nordic country until Aug. 20, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Friday.

The measures include official advice against traveling abroad unless necessary, 10-day quarantine for all people returning from abroad, and barring entry to most non-Norwegians who do not have the right to live and work in Norway.

