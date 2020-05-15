Austria's Swiss and Liechtenstein borders to fully reopen on June 15

Austria's Swiss and Liechtenstein borders to fully reopen on June 15Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:11 IST
Austria has struck the same border-opening agreement with Switzerland and Liechtenstein as the one it previously announced with Germany, to fully allow travel from June 15, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.
"We have reached an agreement with Germany, Liechtenstein and Switzerland, namely a significant easing from today and a full opening of borders from June 15," he told a news conference, adding that talks were underway with its eastern European neighbors.
- READ MORE ON:
- Austria
- Sebastian Kurz
- Switzerland
- Germany
- Liechtenstein
- European
ALSO READ
Austrian GP 'must be behind closed doors', insists minister
Moderna, Switzerland's Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine
Science News Roundup: Moderna, Switzerland's Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million and more
BRIEF-Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Austria, Australia Apple Stores To Reopen In 1 To 2 Weeks - Bloomberg News Interview
Singles only and don't shake on it - Austrians return to the tennis court