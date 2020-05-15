Left Menu
Austria's Swiss and Liechtenstein borders to fully reopen on June 15

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:25 IST
Austria's Swiss and Liechtenstein borders to fully reopen on June 15
Austria has struck the same border-opening agreement with Switzerland and Liechtenstein as the one it previously announced with Germany, to fully allow travel from June 15, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.

"We have reached an agreement with Germany, Liechtenstein and Switzerland, namely a significant easing from today and a full opening of borders from June 15," he told a news conference, adding that talks were underway with its eastern European neighbors.

