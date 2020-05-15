Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fearing 2nd infection wave, China's Wuhan ramps up virus tests

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:27 IST
Fearing 2nd infection wave, China's Wuhan ramps up virus tests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Authorities in Wuhan have tested over 3 million residents for the coronavirus in April and May and aim to test all of the rest, state media said, as the city at the epicenter of the original outbreak faces a threatened second wave of infections. Priority will go to residents who have not been tested before, and people living in residential compounds with previous cases of infection, or old or densely populated estates, the official Xinhua News Agency reported late Thursday, citing a Wuhan government meeting.

Fears of second-round infections just as businesses and schools reopen flared at the weekend after Wuhan reported a cluster of cases, the first since a lockdown was lifted on April 8. Those infections were previously asymptomatic - people who had the virus but showed no fever or other symptoms.

Authorities should have a clear indication of the number of asymptomatic cases once everyone in the city has been tested, Xinhua said, without giving a timeframe for that process. Reuters, citing an internal document to district officials, reported on May 11 that the city planned to conduct the nucleic acid tests for the rest of its 11 million residents over just 10 days.

On Friday in open-air plazas, Wuhan residents waited patiently in long queues for their turn to take the test. "I think it's necessary because after all, a cluster of new infections appeared in a residential district a few days ago," said Wuhan resident Tong Zheguang, 32.

"There's a possibility of a recurrence of the epidemic." Jiang Liandi, 70, said: "Of course I'm a little bit worried. I'm also afraid there will be new infections."

Wuhan has detected up to more than a dozen asymptomatic infections per day in recent days. Some experts say the mass testing is unprecedented in scale and shows the level of concern. Others warn on potential testing errors due to the sheer size of the sampling.

The city conducted 1.79 million coronavirus tests from April 1 to May 13, according to Reuters calculations based on daily reports published by the city's health commission. If Xinhua's report that 3 million tests have been conducted since April also uses figures from the health commission, that would suggest up to 1.2 million tests were administered on May 14 alone.

The commission will publish the May 14 figures later on Friday.

PREVENTING A REBOUND

Recent outbreaks in northeastern Heilongjiang province and Jilin city have contributed to fears of other secondary outbreaks in China. On Friday, the mainland reported four new confirmed cases for May 14, up from three cases a day earlier, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Friday. All of the new cases were locally transmitted.

"The epidemic situation is now fragmented domestically, but the task of preventing a rebound of the epidemic remains arduous," said Zeng Yixin, a vice minister at the NHC, told a news conference on Friday. "The epidemic situation abroad is still severe and complex, and the pressure to defend against the outside continues to increase," Zeng added, referring to what China calls imported cases of citizens returning from abroad infected with the virus.

China has stopped foreigners entering the country as a precaution against imported infections. Zeng also said some COVID-19 vaccines were set to complete their second-phase clinical trials in July.

Confirmed cases in mainland China stand at 82,933 and the death toll at 4,633. China does not include asymptomatic virus carriers in its tally. It also does not disclose the overall number of asymptomatic cases in the country.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Almighty cleanup: St. Peter's in Rome gets coronavirus scrub-down

Next time you fret about sanitising your desk or kitchen counter because of the coronavirus, spare a thought for the workers whose task on Friday was to wipe down St. Peters Basilica. About a dozen, covered head-to-toe in protective gear, s...

COVID-19: Half of Brits repatriated globally are from India

India has had the largest chunk of repatriations of Britons stranded overseas in the coronavirus lockdown, with nearly half of those brought home on 64 special flights coming from Indian cities. The UK government said that more than 16,500 ...

3rd tranche of eco relief package to focus on agri sector: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the third tranche of economic package will deal with giving relief to agriculture and allied industries. Speaking to media, she said the package would focus on infrastructure and building c...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 153 in West Bengal with 10 more fatalities in last 24 hours; 87 fresh cases reported: State health dept.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 153 in West Bengal with 10 more fatalities in last 24 hours 87 fresh cases reported State health dept....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020