Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czechs to take major steps to relax virus restrictions

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:24 IST
Czechs to take major steps to relax virus restrictions

The Czech Republic will take major steps to relax its coronavirus lockdown measures from May 25, opening restaurants, hotels and pools and allowing gatherings of hundreds of people, health officials said on Friday.

Czechs will also be able to ditch face masks outdoors as the government seeks to jump-start an economy hard hit by the outbreak. The central European country of 10.7 million has reported less than 100 new cases a day throughout May.

As of Friday morning, it had recorded a total of 8,352 cases of which 5,249 have recovered. It has reported 293 deaths, a small fraction of the toll seen in western Europe. Health Minister Adam Vojtech said indoor dining and hotel stays could resume on May 25 under strict hygiene rules.

In restaurants, which were allowed to open outdoor dining areas on Monday, groups of customers should remain 2 metres (6 feet) apart and tables will be disinfected after each use. Hotels can provide buffet breakfasts served by staff, while plexiglas is recommended at reception desks. Pools and saunas will reopen but not steam rooms.

Shop and border closures in March helped the country contain the outbreak. While incoming foreign travellers still face restrictions, with some exceptions like business travel from European Union states, the government has reopened shops in phases, with shopping malls returning this week. "After May 25, there won't be establishments in retail which would be generally closed," Vojtech said.

From that date, gatherings of up to 300 will be allowed, rising from the current limit of 100. The number will rise to 500 and then to 1,000 in June, when kids' summer camps are also set to start. The Czech soccer league will be among the first in Europe to kick off again, starting on May 23 - a week after Germany - but without spectators at first.

Masks will still be required in closed spaces like public transport or cultural venues. ** For an interactive graphic on new coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2S2oJ8A?eikon=true

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Industrial production plunges unprecedented 11.2 per cent in April

American industry suffered the most severe plunge on record last month with factories, mines and utilities battered by the coronavirus pandemic. The Federal Reserve said Friday that its industrial production index tumbled a record 11.2 per ...

Srinagar administration starts preparation for opening up in Lockdown 4.0

In a step aimed at the graded opening of select sectors, authorities in Srinagar on Friday launched a two-week-long programme for the training of all service providers including drivers, barbers, vendors and bakers to make them aware about ...

Moscow rolls out mass coronavirus antibody testing programme

Moscow began testing thousands of randomly-chosen residents for coronavirus antibodies on Friday under a mass screening programme authorities hope will help them determine when it is safe to lift the citys lockdown restrictions. The Russian...

InsuranceDekho eyes Rs 1,200 cr new premium in FY21, to hire 1 lakh agents

InsuranceDekho on Friday said it is targeting Rs 1,200 crore new premium in current financial year, and will hire 1 lakh agents as part of its expansion plan. The company, which has over 12,000 partners in over 350 cities, foresees an accel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020