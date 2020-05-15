Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-World No. 1 McIlroy slams Trump for coronavirus response

Reuters | New York | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:01 IST
Golf-World No. 1 McIlroy slams Trump for coronavirus response

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus outbreak, and said it was unlikely the pair would meet for another round of golf. "We're in the midst of something that's pretty serious right now," McIlroy told the McKellar Golf Podcast https://anchor.fm/mckellargolfpodcast/episodes/McKellar-Golf-Podcast-43-Rory-McIlroy-ee2i96. "The fact that he's trying to politicize it and make it a campaign rally and say that we administer the most tests in the world, like it's a contest - there's some stuff that just is terrible.

"It's not the way a leader should act," said McIlroy, who has won the U.S. Open and British Open as well as two PGA Championship titles. The world's top-ranked golfer faced fierce criticism for playing with Trump shortly after the Republican president's inauguration in 2017, but said the interaction was not an endorsement.

"The day that I did spend with him and others was very enjoyable," said McIlroy, who is from Northern Ireland. "That doesn't mean that I agree with everything or, in fact, anything that he says." Trump has played with several current and former pro golfers, including Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, 2016 U.S. Open winner Dustin Johnson and 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas.

"I don't know if he would want to play with me again after what I just said," said McIlroy. "I probably wouldn't again." The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McIlroy, 31, is set to compete in a two-on-two, $3 million charity skins match on Sunday to benefit COVID-19 relief, teaming up with Johnson against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff. (Reporting By Amy Tennery Editing by Bill Berkrot)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Bundesliga's return a good news for world of football: Dani Carvajal

Real Madrids Dani Carvajal feels that the resumption of Bundesliga is good news for the world of football and hopes that the league set an example for other countries. Its good news for sport and the world of football. Were all excited to s...

Rihanna soars temperature even during quarantine

Singer-songwriter Rihanna is soaring the temperature even in quarantine at home.The 32-year-old pop superstar shared an Instagram video of a recent night during quarantine on Thursday local time, where the singer is seen prepping dinner, po...

Special train carrying 496 people arrive in Bhubaneswar from New Delhi

A special train carrying 496 people from New Delhi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Friday, officials said. Altogether 1,503 people boarded the train in New Delhi and the rest of the passengers got down at Bokaro, Jamshedpur, Hijli Kharagpur, an E...

Soccer-FIFA to choose 2023 women's World Cup hosts on June 25

The hosts for the 2023 womens World Cup will be chosen at an online meeting of the FIFA Council on June 25, the global soccer body said on Friday. FIFA will choose between Brazil, Colombia, Japan and a joint bid from Australia and New Zeala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020