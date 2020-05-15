Left Menu
933 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbai, 34 deaths

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:09 IST
With 933 new patients being detected, the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai reached 17,512 and death toll increased to 655 with 34 more deaths on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 334 patients were also discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered patients to 4,568.

On the other hand 650 suspected patients were admitted to hospitals. Of 933 new positive cases, 231 had come to light during tests at various labs between May 11 and 12 but were collated on Friday, the BMC said.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 998 coronavirus cases, highest in a day. The 34 deaths reported on Friday included 10 deaths which took place between May 10-12, the BMC said.

Sixteen of these patients were suffering from co- morbidities like diabetes, hypertension and blood pressure. The civic body said it has deployed 80 buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the civic bus service; and 15 buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for transfer of patients to COVID Care Centers (CCC).

BEST buses and vehicles provided by the Transport Commissioner are being modified for transferring asymptomatic and mild-symptom patients, said a BEST release. Drivers and helpers on these buses will be provided with one week's supply of Personal Protective Equipment in advance.

Presently 60 ambulances of `108' ambulance service are being used to transfer coronavirus patients in serious condition to hospitals, the BMC said, adding that it has hired 20 more ambulances. People can dial 1916 for ambulance service, it said.

